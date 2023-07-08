2 injured during exchange of gunfire outside Dallas gas station

article

Dallas police said two people were shot during an exchange of gunfire outside a gas station early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the 4700 block of S. Central Expressway.

Responding officers found two victims who were shot while exchanging gunfire.

Featured article

Both were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions were not released.

No further details were released about the shooting, or what may have led up to it.