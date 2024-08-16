Dallas, Garland ISDs release school accountability grades

Dallas and Garland ISDs are two of only three school districts in Texas to voluntarily release their accountability letter grades.

The state was blocked from releasing the grades this week under a lawsuit filed by five other districts.

Those districts claim parts of the new grading system misrepresent student achievement. Dallas and Garland said they are voluntarily releasing their ratings anyway, in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Texas lawmakers began requiring the Texas Education Agency to calculate an A to F grade for campuses and school districts in 2017, but the system has been on hold since the 2018-2019 school year.

While Dallas ISD is expected to receive a C rating, its overall score went up from a 76 to a 79 despite the more rigorous standards imposed.

The district also reported the number of high schools with A and B grades almost double compared to 2023.

Garland ISD would receive a B in the grades, with the number of A-rated high schools expected to triple.

The nonprofit The Commit Partnership is tasked with handing out the grades.

Kate Greer, the policy director for the nonprofit, praised the district's decisions to be transparent.

"Dallas and Garland are two leaders. It is important to understand the superintendents acknowledged there is room for growth. They are excited about opportunities provided We are all hoping we can use those bright spots to come to the legislature and say this is where we can go, but we will need investment to make that happen," she said.

Greer says the accountability ratings show which schools need more resources invested.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said in a statement that their task of creating student success is made more difficult without an increase to the basic allotment, or funding for evidence-based practices.

The only other Texas district to voluntarily release its projected accountability grades is Houston ISD which was taken over by the state, as a result of the accountability system.

There will be a hearing on August 26 in Travis County to determine the next step in the lawsuit by the five school districts.