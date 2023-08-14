Students in Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs head back to school

article

Students in the two largest districts in North Texas will head back to school.

The Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs are among the nearly two dozen districts starting the new school year Monday.

Some other larger districts include Richardson, Irving, Cedar Hill, and Rockwall ISDs.

Dallas ISD

The new year starts as the Dallas Independent School District scrambles to comply with the state’s new security laws.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said this school year looks better than years past for getting teachers in the classroom.

Dallas ISD still has more than 100 openings. But that doesn’t sound bad considering there are over 10,000 positions in the district.

The real problem is complying with House Bill 3, Elizalde explained.

The new law requires Texas school dsitricts to have at least one armed security guard at every school campus by Sept. 1.

Dallas ISD still needs more than 160 officers to make good on that.

It is working with the Texas Education Agency to find alternative options like hiring licensed peace officers as well as armed security guards.

"We already have licensed peace officers at our secondary schools. So, this is a new unfunded mandate because it doesn’t cover the cost. But we’re going to take it on as we want all our locations to be as safe as possible," the superintendent said.

Elizalde said public schools aren’t receiving the necessary funding to cover costs for those security guards.

She feels that the governor’s school voucher program hurts districts like Dallas ISD because they already can’t pay their staff what they deserve, let alone compete with private schools.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth is also working to comply with the state’s new security mandate.

In a statement, Fort Worth ISD said it is working with the Fort Worth Police Department and the Benbrook Police Department to make sure it has the necessary personnel in place.

But the district also said the TEA has indicated it may grant extensions beyond Sept. 1 for districts to fully comply with the new law.

Another change for the district this year is that all campuses will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students with no application necessary.

Plus, school supplies will be free to all elementary school students.

Fort Worth ISD is also trying to get the word out that the district’s pre-K program is free and there is room for every student.

School Districts Starting on Aug. 14

Bryson ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Dallas ISD

DeSoto ISD

Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD

Everman ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Gorman ISD

Greenville ISD

Irving ISD

Kemp ISD

La Poynor ISD

Lake Worth ISD

Lancaster ISD

Murchison ISD

Paris ISD

Penelope ISD

Richardson ISD

Rockwall ISD

Sherman ISD

Sidney ISD

Tom Bean ISD

Trinidad ISD