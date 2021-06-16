Dallas-Fort Worth area high school graduations delayed by hot weather

article

Graduating seniors at a Dallas ISD high school waited for the weather to cool down to get their diplomas.

The commencement ceremony for Bryan Adams High School was pushed back from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Loos Stadium in Addison. Temperatures were still in the 90s at that time.

Families were ready for the heat, though. Some had water bottles and others had umbrellas.

While it was uncomfortable, many families said they were just thankful to be able to enjoy an in-person graduation this year.

"We are very blessed, you know, for a time right now with everything that’s going on to at least have the opportunity to come and enjoy this moment with them. I’m in a happy place," Jose Romero said.

Molina High School also delayed the start of its commencement ceremony Tuesday night at the Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, south of Interstate 20.

Fort Worth ISD announced it is pushing back Wednesday evening’s ceremonies because of the hot weather.