Dallas City Council votes to ease restrictions on food trucks, mobile food vendors
DALLAS - The Dallas City Council voted to ease restrictions on food trucks and other mobile food vendors.
The new ordinance lowers fees for start-up food trucks and reduces code compliance checkups.
It also treats food trailers the same as food trucks.
Those trailers were being charged every time they set up, where food trucks only pay for annual permits.
City staff members are also looking at ways to create food truck zones at city parks.