Dallas flight attendant pleads guilty to drug charges after taping fentanyl to body before flight

A flight attendant from Dallas pleaded guilty to drug charges after she was caught with fentanyl taped to her body in the San Diego Airport.

On Oct. 4, Terese White took the flight from DFW Airport to San Diego while off-duty, according to court documents.

She then planned to fly to Boston, and used her crew member ID to try to bypass the regular screening process.

White was randomly selected for a security screening.

TSA agents then found she had taped more than 3 pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen.

White pleaded guilty to drug possession and intent to distribute in a California court.

She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.