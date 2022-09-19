Dallas Firefighter Museum reopens after flood causes damage

article

The Dallas Firefighter Museum is back open after last month’s flooding caused heavy damage.

More than a foot of water rushed inside the building during that storm. It forced the museum to shut down.

The building has been standing since 1907.

The museum is welcoming visitors again, but extensive repairs are still needed and they will be costly.

"It’s kept afloat as we speak. A lot of firefighters past and present, they sign a pledge card when they first come to work donating $5 or $10 a month. That’s basically what keeps it going," said Bubba Benningfield, a retired Dallas firefighter.

A benefit was held at Willie’s Lounge Bar in Dallas Sunday to help pay for the renovations. It raised $3,000.