Dallas firefighter missing after kayak overturns on Lavon Lake

article

The Brief A multi-agency search is underway for a Dallas firefighter who went missing after his kayak overturned on Lake Lavon on Saturday. The firefighter's dog was rescued from the water and is in good condition. Search conditions have been challenging due to high winds and submerged trees, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the closed Bratonia Park area.



A multi-agency search continues Sunday for a Dallas firefighter reported missing after his kayak overturned on Lake Lavon Saturday. The kayaker's dog was rescued from the water and is in good condition.

Dallas Firefighter Missing

What we know:

Dallas Fire Rescue is able to confirm that the missing person is Dallas Fire Rescue member, Juan Omar Chaidez.

Officer Chaidez has been with the department for over six years, and is a firefighter paramedic.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said they responded Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak near Bratonia Park. A witness saw a kayaker and a dog in the water, and later only the dog near the vessel.

Dig deeper:

Sheriff's officials deployed patrol units, drone operators and a dive team. Wylie Fire Rescue's marine unit is assisting, along with other agencies.

Officials said search conditions have been challenging due to high winds and submerged trees. Dive operations were conducted on Saturday and resumed on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The Dallas Fire Department is providing additional marine support.

Agencies assisting in the search include Wylie Fire Rescue, Lucas Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and AMR.

Incident Command is operating out of Bratonia Park, which remains closed to the public. Authorities are asking community members to avoid the area.