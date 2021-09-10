Dallas Fire-Rescue honors firefighter who died after long COVID-19 battle

article

Family and friends gathered Thursday to honor a Dallas firefighter who died after a long battle with COVID-19.

Dallas Fire-Rescue provided full honors for David Leos.

He served 40 years with the department and was one of the city’s longest-serving Latino firefighters.

His brother, who also serves with the department, said Leos often took care of his younger siblings and inspired him to take the same career path.

"It wasn’t easy taking care of us. It was during this time Dave became responsible, became a leader, teacher, mentor," said Lt. Marty Leos.

The 62-year-old drove the fire engine for DFR Station 41 in North Dallas. He’s the department’s first firefighter to die from the coronavirus.

He leaves behind a wife and eight children.

The Leos family said he had not been vaccinated.