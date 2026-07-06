Dallas Fire-Rescue fighting house fire in Far North Dallas

The Brief Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire at 5512 Inverrary Court in Far North Dallas on Monday evening. The fire caused the residence's roof to fully collapse. 50–60 firefighters were dispatched to combat the fire. Neighbors said the house was vacant, and no injuries have been reported.



A house fire in Far North Dallas prompted a large response from Dallas Fire-Rescue on Monday evening.

What we know:

On July 6 at around 7:55 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a house fire at 5512 Inverrary Court.

Firefighters reported smoke from the house, but the fire had already spread to the residence's attic and caused a partial roof collapse.

DFR issued a second-alarm response at 8:22 p.m., and 50–60 firefighters were on scene fighting the fire.

The house has suffered significant damage, including a fully collapsed roof.

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Firefighters continue to combat the fire to protect neighboring homes and prevent further damage.

Neighbors said the house was vacant, and no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

We do not know what caused the fire.