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Dallas Fire-Rescue fighting house fire in Far North Dallas

By
FOX 4
Far North Dallas
Published July 6, 2026 10:08 PM CDT
Published July 6, 2026 10:08 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire at 5512 Inverrary Court in Far North Dallas on Monday evening.
    • The fire caused the residence's roof to fully collapse. 50–60 firefighters were dispatched to combat the fire.
    • Neighbors said the house was vacant, and no injuries have been reported.

DALLAS - A house fire in Far North Dallas prompted a large response from Dallas Fire-Rescue on Monday evening.

What we know:

On July 6 at around 7:55 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a house fire at 5512 Inverrary Court.

Firefighters reported smoke from the house, but the fire had already spread to the residence's attic and caused a partial roof collapse.

DFR issued a second-alarm response at 8:22 p.m., and 50–60 firefighters were on scene fighting the fire.

The house has suffered significant damage, including a fully collapsed roof.

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Firefighters continue to combat the fire to protect neighboring homes and prevent further damage.

Neighbors said the house was vacant, and no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

We do not know what caused the fire.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Far North DallasCrime and Public Safety