Six firefighters taken to hospital after Northwest Dallas house fire

article

The Brief 6 firefighters were taken to the hospital with breathing issues while working a house fire on Durango Drive. Investigators found a container that they believe was filled with chlorine. The firefighters were being evaluated.



Six firefighters were taken to the hospital on Friday after responding to a fire in Northwest Dallas.

Durango Drive House Fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a home for a fire on Durango Drive at 11:02 a.m.

While firefighters battled the blaze, DFR command noticed a change in the smell and color of the smoke. The firefighters were then ordered out of the house.

Investigators later found an unlabeled container that they believe was filled with chlorine.

Six firefighters experienced breathing issues and were taken to Parkland for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.