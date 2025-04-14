Dallas' new fire chief talks about his priorities

The Brief Dallas's new fire chief sat down with FOX 4 reporter Lori Brown on Monday to talk about his priorities. Chief Justin Ball has been with Dallas Fire Rescue since he was 21 and has worked his way up through every rank. He has plans to better manage call volumes, address the mental well-being of the department's firefighters, and more.



New Dallas Fire Chief Justin Ball is talking about some of the city’s most pressing issues, ranging from how to manage increasing call volumes to how to address the mental well-being of firefighters after a series of suicides.

Justin Ball hired as Dallas Fire Chief

The backstory:

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s new permanent fire chief may not sound like he’s from Texas. But with the exception of growing up in northeast England, he’s about as homegrown as you can get.

"I saw a house fire. I saw them running in and putting the fire out. That was the first time I thought, ‘I’d like to be a firefighter,’" he said.

As an adult, Ball moved from England to New York. He eventually moved to Dallas and started as a firefighter at age 21.

Related article

Since joining Dallas Fire-Rescue in 1997, he’s worked his way up each rank.

"I believe if you do the best you can do no matter what you are doing, eventually someone notices," he said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Increasing Demand

What they're saying:

Ball is now in charge of 2,200 firefighters and a $430 million budget.

One of his most pressing issues is the ever-increasing volume of calls without increased resources.

"Not necessarily more fire engines or more fire trucks, some, but basically just looking at the most efficient way to manage the run volume. Sending in the right resource to the right situation with the right solution," he said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Suicide Rate

What they're saying:

Mental health is also a problem for the department. There have been 10 suicides in the past five years.

"I believe we are having an issue that we are addressing. We put a new program in lately, but we need to do more," Ball said. "I’m looking to partner with mental health professionals in the future to try to get a handle on things.

Dallas Police and Fire Pension Debate

What they're saying:

The city of Dallas and the leaders of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System have been arguing about a funding plan.

Currently, the Dallas civilian pension includes a cost-of-living increase, but the police and fire pension doesn’t.

Chief Ball is in the middle.

"I don’t have a massive involvement in the pension. I’m in it and I go out and talk to the members. I believe there is a solution for both sides. I believe they will come to a solution," he said.

Related article

The solution is needed for the department to work on improving retention.

"It is an important issue. But we’re doing good on recruitment. We’re full," he said. "We’re doing good and we’ve got good momentum. And I don’t intend to take steps backwards just move forward and make the city as safe as it can possibly be."

2026 World Cup in Dallas

What they're saying:

Chief Ball also said Dallas Fire-Rescue is ready for the 2026 World Cup.

And while any big event does strain resources, he believes DFR is equipped to handle it.