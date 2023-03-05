Dallas police arrest man accused of fatal stabbing

article

A 58-year-old man accused of a fatal stabbing in Dallas Friday afternoon has been arrested.

Darrel Aclese is charged with murder.

According to Dallas police, Aclese got into an argument with another man in the 1400 block of Montague Avenue, before stabbing him.

The victim died after being taken to a hospital.

Aclese was arrested and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.