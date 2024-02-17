Suspect fatally shot man during argument, before shooting himself, Dallas police say

Dallas police said a 43-year-old man fatally shot a 26-year-old during an argument Friday afternoon, before shooting himself.

Police were called about a shooting at a parking lot off W. Mockingbird Lane, near Hawes Avenue, at about 2 p.m.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators found that Roy Bell and Dmarcus Lott got into an argument, which led to Bell shooting Lott. Police said Bell then shot himself.

Lott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Clark at 214-671-3685 or email cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.