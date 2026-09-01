Dallas family seeks answers as daughter's 2025 murder remains unsolved

The Brief 17-year-old Angelyn Nino Herrera was killed on March 23, 2025, after gunfire broke out near a park off of Beckley Avenue in Dallas. Her family honored Angelyn on what would have been her 19th birthday on August 30th, while pleading to the public to help find her killer. Dallas Police Det. Joshua Romero has been investigating the case since last year, and is asking anyone with any information on the incident to speak with him or DPD.



On what would have been her 19th birthday, a Dallas family continues to keep Angelyn Nino Herrera's memory alive after she was killed by an unknown suspect during a March 2025 shooting.

March 2025 Beckley Avenue shooting

The backstory:

17-year-old Angelyn Nino Herrera was killed on March 23, 2025, by a stray bullet after a shooting in the 2300 block of North Beckley Avenue in West Dallas.

Police learned a gathering of around 50 people occurred around 4 a.m., and gunfire broke out after two groups began fighting.

Herrera, a Hillcrest High School student, was the only person hit by the gunfire, and police said over 100 shots were fired. Herrera was uninvolved in the altercation that led to the shooting.

She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Family seeks answers

Local perspective:

Last year on August 30th, Angelyn's birthday, her family and friends honored her memory at Restland Cemetery.

This year, Angelyn's mother, Marcela, spoke to FOX 4's Shaun Rabb at the site of the shooting, hoping that someone would come forward to help find her daughter's killer.

"I'm trying the best as I can to help other people, as well as other grieving moms, and just keep advocating for everyone," Marcela said.

"But the main thing, I think, it would help me if I got justice first, and then I could be able to help other people."

What you can do:

Dallas Police Det. Joshua Romero has been working on the case since it happened in March 2025.

"There were quite a few people out here. It's a little frustrating because we haven't had as much support from the community as far as the people who were out here reaching out to us and letting us know what did happen or did occur," Romero told Rabb last March.

If you have any information on the March 2025 shooting on Beckley Avenue, contact Det. Romero at (214) 681-6856 or at joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.