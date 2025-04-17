Dallas family security footage catches gunfire in White Rock

The Brief A Dallas family shared disturbing security footage as it captured nearby gunfire as kids played in a backyard. Candanosa says the gunfire happens too often and believes this time struck her home itself. The family says no one was injured, and police records show officers responded to a shooting call at that intersection.



As security footage captures the chatter of kids playing in the backyard, suddenly, listening back, you hear the bullet whistle pass.

Jessica Candanosa, her sister and kids were just out playing in the backyard of the home near Centerville Road and Joaquin Drive in the Casa View neighborhood of Dallas before 6pm on Thursday as chaos broke out.

What they're saying:

Candanosa says the gunfire happens too often and believes this time struck her home itself.

"We were in the backyard and all of a sudden the shots started going off. We heard one pass right by us," said Candanosa.

Now, she's hoping the police will do something to put a stop to it.

"It was scary. We were just in the backyard, trying to have a good time and have the kids playing outside and just to have this happen in broad daylight is very scary," said Candanosa. "It's going on for way too long. Every night you hear gunshots. Three or four in the morning and a lot of gunshots, not just a little bit," said Candanosa.

What's next:

The family says no one was injured.

Police records show officers responded to a shooting call at that intersection.

We've reached out to Dallas police for any details but have not heard back.