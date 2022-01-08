Dallas family lost home to fire just days after Christmas

A Dallas family lost their home after it caught fire just days after Christmas.

It happened after a power outage in their West Dallas neighborhood.

As the family was leaving to visit another family member's home, that's when they got a call from a neighbor saying their house was up in flames.

Five family members lived inside the home, which is now unlivable.

Now the family is staying a hotel indefinitely, completely starting over.

But Billy Morris is just thankful his family is safe, including his two little girls.

On December 27, Morris and his family lost everything.

He said he heard a nearby transformer blow, then the whole street lost power for about 15 minutes.

Once the electricity came back on, Morris, his two girls, and their mother went to go visit a family member who lives down the street.

The family only made it a few blocks away before a neighbor called them to tell them their home was completely engulfed.

"But I am grateful that [my daughters] are still standing there looking at me like I’m looking at them," Morris said. "That’s what helps me push on. Without a doubt, that’s my strength."

Morris said he grew up in the home until he was 18, and he came back 13 years ago when his mother passed away and then started his own family.

Morris is a custodian at Sunset High School.

He’s taking off some time to help put his life back together, including rebuilding a new home on this same lot.

He said it will take a lot of work, but he could never move.

Morris has started a GoFundMe page for those looking to help the family through this time and with the rebuilding project.

