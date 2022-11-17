Dallas residents may hear of series of explosions on Thursday as police dispose of pyrotechnics meant for the Wings Over Dallas Air Show this weekend that was cut short by a midair collision that killed 6 people.

Dallas police say around 10 a.m. the Police Explosive Ordinance Squad will do a controlled disposal of fireworks meant for the show.

The disposal will happen in the area of West Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard in Dallas.

The explosions should start around 10 a.m. and continue until 11:30 a.m.

Police say the public would hear the noises approximately every 30 minutes.

The Wings Over Dallas Air Show at the Dallas Executive Airport was cut short when a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided.

The NTSB says an investigation into the crash could take 18 months to complete.