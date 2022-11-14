The NTSB is investigating the midair collision between two World War II planes at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.

Six people were killed when a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed into a B-17 Flying Fortress during the show, which was being viewed by 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.

RELATED: These are the victims of the Dallas air show crash

The NTSB arrived to investigate the crash late Saturday.

During an update on Monday at Dallas Executive Airport the NTSB said it has completed its recovery of the P-63.

Rain delayed the recovery of the B-17, the process will continue tomorrow.

The NTSB says an electronic flight display from the B-17 and GPS from the P-63 were recovered during the process.

The equipment could help give investigators an idea of what was happening with the planes during the minutes and second prior to the collision.

The NTSB says neither plane was equipped with "black boxes" that would have more detailed flight information.

A preliminary report on the crash to be finished in four to six weeks.

A final report may take up to 18 months to complete.

The NTSB released photos of Investigator-in-Charge Jason Aguilera and member Michael Graham at the accident scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Investigators are collecting remnants of the planes while trying to figure out what went wrong.

"This is the beginning of a long process. We will not jump to any conclusions," said Graham in a news conference over the weekend.

The NTSB said it does not know if the two planes had approval to fly at a similar height.

"One of the things we would probably, most likely, be trying to determine is why those aircraft were at co-altitude in the same airspace at the same time," Graham added.

NTSB crews are removing wreckage from the airfield to analyze it at a different location.