Dallas explores billboards in city parks to generate extra revenue

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Design ideas presented to the Dallas Parks, Trails, and the Environment committee

The Brief City officials are exploring placing up to 10 custom-designed billboards along park perimeters to generate revenue amid budget challenges. The proposed signage, designed to blend into park environments with potential seating or shade features, could bring in up to $10 million annually. Specific billboard locations, structural designs, and public feedback are still being determined before a formal proposal is submitted to the full city council.



Dallas could install billboards in city parks as a way to generate money.

What we know:

Last week, city council members on the Parks, Trails, and the Environment committee were briefed on revenue opportunities related to advertising signage.

It was part of an ongoing series of briefings exploring new ways to generate revenue so that Dallas can continue improving park and recreation services without relying so heavily on the general fund.

The park billboards would be placed near park entrances or along the perimeter facing outward so that they are visible to traffic on nearby roadways rather than park visitors.

The X marks potential sign locations near the entrance or perimeter of city parks.

They would also be custom designed to complement the park’s character and potentially offer additional shade or seating as part of the structure.

City staff estimates 10 billboards placed in approved locations could generate up to $10 million per year for the park system.

What they're saying:

"Not breaking any news here. Obviously, we’re entering a time of challenging budgets. And so, therefore, in the park system we’re looking at multiple ways to increase our revenues so that we can continue to provide the services that all of our residents care so greatly about," said Ryan O’Connor, the senior deputy director of the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

O’Connor said there would clearly need to be a lot of thought put into where the billboards are placed and what they look like. He said they would obviously not be placed in neighborhood parks.

"Again, I just want to emphasize that this is very much an idea that we are contemplating. However, it is being implemented across the country. It is very valuable to the cities that are implementing it," he said.

Council member Lorie Blair, who is originally from California, echoed O’Connor’s comments about this type of advertising being used in other big cities.

"They make them pretty and all the stuff, so it’s attractive," she said. "It becomes an art piece, not just a way to generate revenue."

What's next:

The committee plans to gather feedback, identify possible billboard locations, and explore design options before presenting a proposal to the full council.

The committee will also continue exploring other revenue opportunities such as concession sales and pricing strategies.