The City of Dallas is continuing its effort to stop the destructive Emerald Ash Borer from attacking ash trees in the city.

The city is treating trees to keep the destructive insects away.

An Emerald Ash Borer was identified by the Texas A&M Forest Service in May 2022 in the western part of Dallas County.

The beetles, are native to Asia, were unknown in North America until 2002 when they were found in southeast Michigan.

Since then the EABs have been responsible for the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in 30 states.

Dallas treated nearly 1,100 trees last year, including 116 "significant" ash trees.

During the Dallas Economic Committee meeting on Monday the City of Dallas Forestry Executive announced that treatment will continue for the ash trees in mid-March.

Any treated trees are marked with a blue tag.

"The emerald ash borer is a marathon, not a sprint. It is here for 8-10-12 years," said Sarah Standifer.

Trees have to be treated about every three years.