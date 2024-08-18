Alleged drunk driver hit pedestrian, crashed into house, Dallas police say

article

Dallas police say a suspected drunk driver fatally struck a man and then crashed into a house two blocks away.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. in East Oak Cliff on Prosperity Avenue, near Sunnyvale and Bonnie View.

Police said Rodolo Jamaica, 21, was driving at high speeds and attempting to pass a vehicle when he hit 47-year-old pedestrian Derrick Allen.

Jamaica did not stop to help Allen, according to police.

He kept driving for about a mile before crashing into a house and car on Kathleen Avenue.

Jamaica was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.