Dallas shooting: Man arrested for murder near DART station

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
article

Travon Hightower

DALLAS - A man was killed in a fight at a Dallas convenience store on Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit police said two men got into an argument at the store on Denton Drive near Northwest Highway around 1:30 p.m.

It moved outside, where one man shot the other.

The victim died at the hospital.

DART police responded to the shooting because it happened next to the Bachman Lake Train Station.

They arrested Travon Hightower. He’s now charged with murder.

It’s not yet clear if he and the victim knew each other.