Dallas declines ordinance to charge viral holiday house for traffic costs

The Brief Dallas city leaders rejected a proposal that would have forced homeowners with viral holiday displays to pay for traffic control and safety permits. Taxpayers remain responsible for the $140,000 cost to manage crowds and road closures at a specific North Dallas home during Halloween and Christmas. The ordinance failed in a split committee vote, meaning the full City Council will not consider the measure despite ongoing public safety and congestion concerns.



The cost to control traffic at the viral Dallas house at Halloween and Christmas is estimated at $140,000. Dallas's quality of life committee voted against an ordinance that would require homeowners to pay the bill instead of taxpayers.

Traffic chaos and officer safety

What we know:

City staff repeatedly told Dallas City Council members that the traffic along this small street with no sidewalk creates a public safety issue, yet the committee voted against placing the responsibility of viral light displays on homeowners.

"Residents complained of traffic congestion, which made it difficult for them to enter and exit their neighborhoods. The congestion posed a problem for first responders, and the congestion of this event led to a vehicle collision involving one of our officers," said City Staff.

Fame creates a "neighborhood nightmare"

Local perspective:

Homeowners in north central Dallas faced a nightmare well before Christmas with this home attracting viral attention on social media for its Halloween decorations.

The throngs of visitors continued through November and December.

"In this situation, we had vehicular and pedestrian traffic occupying the same space, which was a nightmare for the most part and very, very dangerous," said one Dallas police officer at the committee meeting.

The cost for the city to close down the narrow neighborhood street and control traffic? $140,000 for two months. This has become a familiar pattern around various holidays with this particular upscale home.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Proposed ordinance for viral house

What they're saying:

Staff asked council members to consider an ordinance that would allow Dallas police to determine when a homeowner needs to pay for a special event permit, and if the homeowner refuses, they face fines to recoup the cost to taxpayers.

Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis argued in favor of that proposal.

"It may not be the intention of someone who has an event or a display, but crowds and traffic could build and when that occurs the city is unequipped to be able to deal with it, and it's created a public safety issue," she said.

Debate over property rights and public responsibility

The other side:

But it's not always easy to determine how much is too much.

Councilman Adam Bazaldua had concerns about giving the Dallas Police Department the authority to determine when a homeowner should be responsible to pay for a permit or face fines.

"So, what would bound a homeowner to have to adhere to any of those if they just want to put lights on their house? How is it their burden that people are stopping to look at them? Why are we making it a homeowner's burden?" he said.

A homeowner who spoke with FOX 4 after the vote said that if it is not the homeowner's burden, it becomes the burden of the many who live nearby.

Dallas City Council on ordinance

What's next:

The vote in committee was split, but with four committee members voting against the proposed ordinance, the item will not be considered by the full city council.

Gay Donnell Willis, Chad West, and Paul Ridely were in favor of the change.