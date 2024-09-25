Dallas crime: Woman robbed, assaulted by 4 suspects

article

Dallas police are investigating a robbery and assault over the weekend.

Investigators were called to a home on Elsby Avenue, not far from W Lovers Lane, for a robbery in progress on Saturday, Sept. 21 around 10:10 p.m.

Police say four unknown suspects robbed and assaulted a woman.

Dallas police have not announced any arrests or given descriptions of the suspects.

The woman did not need medical transport.

Dallas police say they are investigating the incident.