Dallas crime: Woman robbed, assaulted by 4 suspects
article
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a robbery and assault over the weekend.
Investigators were called to a home on Elsby Avenue, not far from W Lovers Lane, for a robbery in progress on Saturday, Sept. 21 around 10:10 p.m.
Police say four unknown suspects robbed and assaulted a woman.
Dallas police have not announced any arrests or given descriptions of the suspects.
The woman did not need medical transport.
Dallas police say they are investigating the incident.