Suspect struck 2 people with car after fight outside Dallas bar, police say

article

Dallas police said two people were taken to a hospital after being struck by a car outside a bar overnight Saturday.

This happened just after 12:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road.

Officers found the victims in the parking lot of Ojos Locos bar & grill.

Featured article

Investigators said there was a fight, and one of the people involved struck two people with their car and then crashed.

The two victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police did not say if they had the suspect in custody.