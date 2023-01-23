3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night.

Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.

Doocy on Cowboys loss: 'This one is on the quarterback'

The arrests were not connected to fights that broke out at the stadium. Video of a number of fights at the watch party spread on social media following the Cowboys frustrating loss.

Arlington police told FOX 4 when a fight breaks out at AT&T Stadium security is usually the first to intervene.

If they believe there was a criminal act committed they then call in Arlington police.

APD believes the fights seen on social media were broken up before police had to be called in.