Cowboys fans show up for watch party at AT&T Stadium for Cowboys vs. 49ers playoff game

Some Dallas Cowboys fans were in line eight hours before the gates opened for a watch party at AT&T Stadium to watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers playoff game Sunday.

The game will be played in California, but the weather in North Texas is nice for Cowboys fans to get outside for a watch party, and AT&T Stadium is the place to be.

It’s free to get in for the watch party and free to park.

There are 60 outdoor televisions for fans to see the game.

Food and drinks are being sold and security is checking bags.

There’s expected to be thousands of people who attend the watch party, with fans hanging on to the excitement of each play.

"I was here to support them. We’re going to turn doubters into believers. We’re going to turn doubters into believers right now," Cowboys fan Jo Nathan said.

There are fans of all ages at the watch party, and there have even been some confident fans chanting, "We want Philly."