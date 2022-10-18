Dallas Cowboys team up with Frisco students against bullying

The Dallas Cowboys took a trip to Bennett & Alma Griffin Middle School in Frisco Tuesday with a mission to end bullying.

The team hosted the event in an effort to bring awareness to bullying and to learn how to prevent it.

Players and students talked about mental wellness and positive character development. The athletes believe teaching bullying prevention early is key.

"I think everybody at that young age still needs that guidance," said Cowboys offensive tackle Aviante Collins. "Your brain is so young. You’re still immature. You’re still developing, starting to learn different situations."

The team members and school staff hope the visit made a lasting impression on the students.