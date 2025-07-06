Dallas Cowboys returner KaVonte Turpin arrested on gun, marijuana charges

article

The Brief Dallas Cowboys All-Pro return man KaVontae Turpin, 28, was arrested this weekend in Allen on marijuana possession and unlawful weapon charges. Specific circumstances about the arrest have not been released. Turpin, an All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler, has a past assault conviction from his college days at TCU.



Dallas Cowboys All-Pro return man KaVonte Turpin was arrested this weekend on gun and drug charges.

KaVonte Turpin arrested

KaVonte Turpin (Source: Allen Police Department)

What we know:

Turpin, 28, was arrested on Friday by the Allen Police Department.

He was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Records show he was still in the Collin County jail as of 1 p.m. on Sunday.

His bond is listed at $1,500.

Turpin signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Cowboys earlier this year.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been released.

KaVonte Turpin

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) returns a punt during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on January 5, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pea Expand

Turpin has played for the Dallas Cowboys since 2022.

The kick returner and wide receiver was named to the All-Pro team in 2024 and the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2024.

Turpin went undrafted out of TCU.

After a successful college career, he was kicked off of the Horned Frogs team after he faced two charges in connection domestic violence.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. That same year, he was also arrested for battery.

In 2022, Turpin joined the USFL where he was named the league's most valuable player.