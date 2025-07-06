Dallas Cowboys returner KaVonte Turpin arrested on gun, marijuana charges
ALLEN, Texas - Dallas Cowboys All-Pro return man KaVonte Turpin was arrested this weekend on gun and drug charges.
What we know:
Turpin, 28, was arrested on Friday by the Allen Police Department.
He was charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Records show he was still in the Collin County jail as of 1 p.m. on Sunday.
His bond is listed at $1,500.
Turpin signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Cowboys earlier this year.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been released.
KaVonte Turpin
Turpin has played for the Dallas Cowboys since 2022.
The kick returner and wide receiver was named to the All-Pro team in 2024 and the Pro Bowl in 2022 and 2024.
Turpin went undrafted out of TCU.
After a successful college career, he was kicked off of the Horned Frogs team after he faced two charges in connection domestic violence.
In 2018, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend. That same year, he was also arrested for battery.
In 2022, Turpin joined the USFL where he was named the league's most valuable player.
