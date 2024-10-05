Couple assaulted outside AT&T Stadium after Cowboys game

article

A man and woman were sent to the hospital after a fight outside a Dallas Cowboys game earlier this year.

The fight happened outside AT&T Stadium around 8 p.m. on Sept. 22, after the Cowboys' loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

When off-duty Arlington police officers arrived at the intersection of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way, they found a 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man injured on the ground.

A man, later identified as 32-year-old Rafael Ramirez, had been detained in the area.

Witnesses told police that the couple and Ramirez had a verbal argument and then Ramirez punched the 39-year-old man in the face.

The man fell to the ground and Ramirez then allegedly punched the 40-year-old woman who tried to break up the fight.

Witnesses told police Ramirez then kicked the woman in the face while she was on the ground.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital.

Ramirez was charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury and drug charges.