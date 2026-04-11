Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell arrested on felony drug charges

article

The Brief Cowboys DB Markquese Bell was arrested in Prosper on felony drug charges. He faces charges for marijuana and another controlled substance. Details remain limited as the investigation continues.



Dallas Cowboys defensive back Markquese Bell was arrested in Prosper Saturday on felony drug charges.

Dallas player arrested

What we know:

Bell was arrested by the Prosper Police Department Saturday on one charge of marijuana possession and one of possession and possessing a controlled substance.

By Saturday afternoon, the Collin County Jail website showed Bell was still in custody.

Bell had completed his magistration hearing by Saturday afternoon.

What we don't know:

Details of Bell's arrest were extremely limited at the time of publishing.

Who is Markuese Bell?

Dig deeper:

Bell’s arrest comes more than a year after he signed a $9 million, three-year extension with the Cowboys, FOX News reports. He appeared in all 17 games for Dallas last season, totaling 41 combined tackles and his first career interception.

After signing with the Cowboys in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, Bell appeared in just five games. The following year, he moved up on the depth chart, appearing in 17 games and starting eight.

In 2024, injuries sidelined him for half the season.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 21: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is pursued by Markquese Bell #14 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Gett Expand