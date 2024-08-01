Dak Prescott on potentially leaving Cowboys: 'If something like that happens, I'll certainly be ready for it'

article

You may not know it from the narrative surrounding Dak Prescott, but he is coming off a career year for the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott finished the 2023 regular season first in touchdown passes and second in MVP voting.

Heading into his ninth year in the NFL, the Cowboys quarterback knows he has room to grow.

"The experience that I've had, the confidence that I have in myself. This team, the knowledge has grown. I'm at my best and only getting better," Prescott said on Thursday.

The Cowboys quarterback says he's been focused on improving this offseason. He credits his consistent work and drive to get better.

"I don't know where the peak is. I'm always trying to push the envelope. I'm always trying to get better in every aspect of this game. I feel like there is tons of room for me to improve," Prescott said.

With 4,700 yards this season, Dak would surpass both Tony Romo and Troy Aikman to be the Cowboys' all-time leading passer.

But Prescott's story has been highlighted by his team's failures in the postseason. He has a 2-5 record in the playoffs, including last year's embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Dak is going into the 2024 season in the last year of his four-year, $160 million deal.

Both Prescott and Jerry Jones have said they want a deal to get done, but the final deal has not come together.

Dak says it's not something that's on his mind.

"I've got a ton of confidence, but honestly, it's not something I think about. I'm here in training camp and focused on this year. I'm on a contract for this year and that's all I really care about," he said.

Prescott surprised some reporters by openly hinting at the possibility of playing elsewhere during a recent press conference.

The quarterback says the birth of his new baby girl, MJ, has him thinking a bit differently these days.

"Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life," Prescott said. "A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That's just the business and nature of this game. That's just me not being naive to that."

While Dak is interested in staying in Dallas he made it clear he isn't ruling out a departure from the team that drafted him.

"It's not something I look for, or prepare, even plan for, but if something like that happens, I'll certainly be ready for it," he said.

Prescott celebrated his 31st birthday earlier this week.

We asked him if Jerry Jones gave him a gift this year.

"I don't think so," Dak said with a smile.