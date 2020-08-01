Dallas County tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Dallas County has now reported more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases, though county health officials reported less than 1,000 for the seventh day in a row.

There were 614 new cases reported Saturday, along with 10 new deaths from the coronavirus.

This brings the county's totals to 50,590 cases and 681 deaths.

"Your efforts at wearing a mask, maintaining six foot distance, using good hand hygiene, and avoiding unnecessary trips outside the home are leading to a reduction in cases," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

For the week, Dallas County had an average of 654 new cases per day, which is down from the 827 daily average last week.

There were 77 COVID-19 deaths this week in Dallas County, which makes it the second deadliest week thus.

Of the new deaths reported Saturday, one was a Dallas man in his 20s who had underlying health conditions.

