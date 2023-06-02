Dallas County shorted employees' paychecks, still working to correct errors

Three weeks after Dallas County's new payroll software shorted some employees who were owed money the county auditor finally provided a statement about the situation.

However, the statement still leaves a lot of questions unanswered, like just how many employees are still missing money.

"The Audit Department took measures to make sure that notwithstanding these errors all employees received a paycheck. We are continuing to correct errors as they are identified by either payroll staff or employees. All staff will be paid for time worked. The Audit Department sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused affected employees and will continue to work tirelessly to correct any outstanding payroll issues until every employee is made whole." — Darryl Thomas, Dallas County Auditor

On Thursday, FOX 4 spoke to a Dallas County detention employee who is still missing $500 from his two paychecks.

At a commission meeting on May 16th, the auditor seemed to downplay the problems, while the president of the Criminal Defense Attorney's Association said contracted attorneys felt like there was a lack of communication.

"[The] perception is there is a lack of communication and effectiveness from the county's technology," said Douglas Huff, President of the Dallas County Criminal Defense Attorneys Association. "It causes a lack of faith."

"The system is working. There will be a few bugs, but we have been running checks, not a major issue," said Darryl Thomas, the Dallas County Auditor.

At that May 16 meeting Commissioner John Wiley Price said that roughly 3 percent of the county's 6,800 employees were affected. That's about 200 workers, but we don't know if that number has increased since then.

Attorney Heath Harris, who sometimes works for Dallas County as a court-appointed attorney, says he was among those who did not receive the money owed to him.

He says he has heard from others who are dealing with late fees due to auto-draft payments.

He argues that if people can show documentation, the county should also make them whole for those fees they incurred due to this problem.