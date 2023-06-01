Some Dallas County employees seek answers as they wait for money missing from their paychecks

Some Dallas County employees are still waiting to receive money missing from their paychecks.

It's an issue many employees thought would be resolved by May 26, but they are still waiting for money they need to pay their bills.

FOX 4’s Lori Brown has been working to get answers from Dallas County, but her many messages have yet to receive a response.

The Dallas County auditor was set to have a meeting with county leaders on this issue Thursday afternoon, but that provides little relief to those with bills that are overdue.

"I just want them to be held accountable," said one Dallas County detention officer who did not want to be identified. "I need my money now. I could lose my car."

He felt compelled to share his story, not just for himself, but for other colleagues who are missing hundreds of dollars in pay that they need to make ends meet after working long hours in the Dallas County jail.

"We'll be tired and burnt out. Pay day comes, and the money is not there," he added.

He said he is owed $500 after not just one, but now two paychecks that did not include his overtime pay.

The detention officer explained that he and others are required to work 16 hour shifts twice a week.

"They need us tonight. We can't say we'll work for you in a couple of weeks. No, it's tonight. It's the same with our paychecks," he added.

In addition to about 200 county employees not getting their correct pay on time, there were also contracted workers, like appointed criminal defense attorneys, who waited weeks to receive their checks.

Tiffany Baker spoke during public comment at commissioner's court more than two weeks ago.

"We've all been left in the dark and do not know what is going on," Baker said.

The Dallas County auditor downplayed the issues.

"The system is working. There will be a few bugs, but we have been running checks, not a major issue," Darryl Thomas said.

Heath Harris, a criminal defense attorney in Dallas County, was one of those who was having issues.

He and his colleagues have since received their checks, but he said some are still dealing with the domino effect of facing overdraft fees from automatic payments.

"Even if it's a small credit, or $35. Well, if you miss that $35, it's a late payment, then. They're going to have late fees, and that's going to double that amount, which doubles another amount. But at the end of the day, I think that the county, if people can prove that they were detrimentally harmed by this, you know egregious error that the county made. you know, they should pay," Harris said "My argument is that I just want the county to do what's right, and that's to make these people whole."