Dallas County Sheriff's Office hands out gifts, holds community event at mobile home park

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office spread Christmas cheer at a community event.

Christmas came a week early at mobile homes at D Bar B Mobile Home Ranch off Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas County.

Toys were dropped off by a jolly man in blue Tuesday afternoon.

5-year-old Aieden Perales was able to ride home on a brand-new scooter. 25-year-old Rocio Perales is grateful as a single mother.

Seeing your son being able to enjoy these moments," she said.

Tuesday evening capped off the third and final Dallas County Sheriff’s Blue Santa for the season.

During the month of December, the sheriff’s office visited three different mobile home parks, handing out gifts to nearly 400 children.

In all, 150 families provided some extra help and fun during this holiday season.

"Many of us can relate having to someone help us during a time in need. We just enjoy coming out, seeing the expressions of the kids when we come," said Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown.

The gifts didn’t stop at toys. Kids enjoyed a petting zoo, train rides, train bell ringing, games and a dance-off.

"This is what community policing is all about," Brown said.

It was the first year for the sheriff’s office to visit the D Bar B Mobile Home Ranch. So these kids were surprised with only a few days until Christmas morning.