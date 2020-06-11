Dallas County sets record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, new cases

Dallas County again reported another record one-day total for new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

County officials reported 312 cases, the second day in a row of a record number of positives. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says testing has increased, so that is also a factor in the high number.

The county also says it has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on record with 373.

“Of more concern is the increase we’ve seen over the last three days in hospital census for #COVID19 and sustained high ER visits for #COVID19 like symptoms,” Jenkins said. “As we said several weeks ago, these are the numbers we’re looking at to most accurately predict a second surge and doctors are looking at these numbers closely.”

Additionally, the county reported three more deaths: a Dallas woman in her 50’s, a Dallas man in his 60’s and a Dallas man in his 70’s.

Dallas County has a total of 13,257 COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths during the pandemic.

