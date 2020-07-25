Dallas County sets daily record for new COVID-19 cases, along with deadliest week

Dallas County set another record for single-day cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and has now topped 600 deaths from the coronavirus.

This came after the county reported less than 1,000 new cases the past four days.

Health officials reported 1,257 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths on Saturday.

The new deaths makes this the deadliest week from COVID-19 so far. This is the third week in a row that Dallas County health officials have reported a record number of deaths.

Saturday's new cases brings the county's totals to 46,013 cases and 604 deaths from the coronavirus.

The youngest of the 18 deaths reported was a Dallas man in his 30s who had underlying health conditions.

County health officials had hoped the recent downward trend of new cases would continue.

Dallas County announced the closure of strip clubs/sexually oriented businesses and cigar bars on Friday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Tarrant County health officials reported 584 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 15 more deaths, which is a daily high for the county.

Collin County reported 80 new cases and one new death.

