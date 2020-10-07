Dallas County Republican Party chairman tests positive for COVID-19

article

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test result came back on Tuesday, and he is now self-quarantining.

The Dallas County Republican Party reports Anderson was exposed at an event of the weekend, though no other staff or volunteers have tested positive.

Anderson is quarantining for the next two weeks with his family, and is expected to make a “full and quick recovery.”

He is reminding everyone to wear masks and to keep up with social distancing.