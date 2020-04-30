Dallas County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Dallas County reported a record number of new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before many businesses will be allowed to re-open at reduced capacity.

Health officials said there were 179 new cases and five deaths. The increase in cases comes from the increased testing of “frontline workers,” like grocery store or big box retail employees, who no longer have to have any symptoms to be checked out.

The deaths are: a Balch Springs man in his 20’s, a Dallas man in his 60’s, a man in his 70’s at a Dallas nursing home, a woman in her 80’s at a Dallas nursing home, a woman in her 90’s at a Dallas nursing home.

“All of the above information points to the importance of limiting unnecessary shopping trips and avoiding crowds in this worsening situation,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “With the Governor’s order set to open still more businesses tomorrow, your smart decisions to protect you, your family and the community are more important than ever.”

Health officials said of those who have been hospitalized and reported where they work, neearly 80 percent are so-called "essential workers" like health care, transportation, food/agriculture and first responders.

Dallas County now has a total of 3,531 COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths. The county does not issue numbers of recoveries.

Tarrant County had 61 new cases and 3 new deaths reported Wednesday, for a total of 2,149 cases and 61 deaths.

Collin County reported 18 new cases and 1 new death on Wednesday, for a total of 710 cases and 20 deaths.

Denton County had 10 new cases and no new deaths reported Wednesday, for a total of 748 cases and 20 deaths.

