Dallas County reports record-breaking 561 new COVID-19 cases

The spike in new COVID-19 cases continues in Dallas County, as a new daily record was set Saturday with 561 new cases of the coronavirus reported.

This is the first time Dallas County has topped 500 case in a day, and it's the highest daily total for any North Texas county up to this point.

There were also seven more deaths reported, bringing the county's totals to 19,595 cases and 351 deaths from the coronavirus.

The new deaths included an Irving man in his 40s, two Dallas men in their 50s, a Dallas man in his 70s, a Farmers Branch woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s who lived at a long-term care facility in Irving, and a woman in his 90s who lived at a long-term care facility in Seagoville.

Five of the people who died had at least one underlying high risk health condition.

There were 377 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tarrant County, along with two new deaths, 139 new cases in Collin County, with one new death, and 49 new cases reported in Denton County.

