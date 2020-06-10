Dallas County reports record-breaking 300 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

article

Dallas County reported 300 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Wednesday, setting a new daily record.

The new reported deaths include: a Dallas woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions, a DeSoto man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and a Garland woman in her 80s. She lived at a long term care facility and did not have any underlying issues.

This brings the total case number in Dallas County to 12,945 and 274 deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pointed out an increase in testing capacity. He said the numbers to look at should be the hospitalization and ICU admissions.

“Unfortunately, yesterday we saw an increase of 80 more hospitalizations across the DFW Metroplex than the day before, and today that increase continued with 20 more hospitalizations,” Jenkins said. “In Dallas County, we’ve gone from 321 hospitalizations for COVID-19 two days ago to 372 hospitalizations today. These numbers are concerning to the Public Health Committee and we’ll continue to watch them closely.”

Jenkins added that he is proud of peaceful protesters but encouraged them to maintain six feet apart and wear masks at protests.

Statewide, Texas has surpassed 2,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time.

But Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that "everything remains largely contained" as the state prepares to lift more restrictions this week.

