Dallas County reports one death, 61 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday

Dallas County reported one more death and 61 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday.

The man who died was a Dallas resident in his 40s who was found dead in his home, officials said. He had other high-risk chronic health conditions.

The new cases brings the number of Dallas County’s total cases to 549.

Dallas County leads the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

