Dallas County reports one death, 61 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday
DALLAS - Dallas County reported one more death and 61 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Monday.
The man who died was a Dallas resident in his 40s who was found dead in his home, officials said. He had other high-risk chronic health conditions.
The new cases brings the number of Dallas County’s total cases to 549.
RELATED: Coronavirus coverage
Dallas County leads the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Coronavirus health tips
While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.
Advertisement
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.
RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)
RELATED LINKS:
Shelter-at-home order issued for Dallas County
Shelter at home: What's considered essential?
Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map