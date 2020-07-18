Dallas County reports most weekly deaths from COVID-19, and more than 1,000 new cases Saturday

For the 16th day in a row, Dallas County health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and reported its deadliest week from COVID-19.

There were nine new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the county's weekly total to 74.

That more than last week’s record of 54.

There were 1,031 new cases reported Saturday, bringing the county's totals to 40,222 cases and 523 deaths from the coronavirus.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said there was a weekly drop in average daily cases, with 1,085 as the daily average this week versus last week’s record of 1,121 average daily cases.

Advertisement

He added that COVID-19 hospitalizations, ER visits, and ICU admissions were near record levels this week.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases