Texas man arrested for murder after fatal parking lot shooting at Lewisville bar

article

The Brief A man died after being shot multiple times in a Lewisville bar parking lot early Sunday morning. Police arrested 40-year-old Ronald Lamont Ross nearby and charged him with murder and tampering with evidence. The victim’s identity remains unknown as the medical examiner works to notify the next of kin.



A man was fatally shot outside a bar in Lewisville early on Sunday morning. A suspect has been arrested on a murder charge, police said.

Fatal shooting at Lewisville bar

What we know:

Lewisville police officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday to a reported shooting at a bar in the 1100 block of Texas Street.

According to the department, when officers arrived, they found an adult man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police began life-saving measures at the scene while additional officers secured the area and investigated.

Suspect identified and charges Filed

Officers were given a description of the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Ronald Lamont Ross. Ross was charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

Ronald Lamont Ross

Ross was located nearby and taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberlin at the Lewisville Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Denton County Crime Stoppers.