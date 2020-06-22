Dallas County reports more than 450 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

article

Dallas County health officials reported 454 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths Monday.

It’s the largest single-day number of new cases ever reported in the county and is about 10% more than the past record, according to County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“@DCHHS reports 454 cases and 3 deaths. Today we’ve seen the largest number of new #COVID19 cases ever reported in Dallas County, a 10% jump from our past highest day. Some of this could be because of increased testing,” he said.

The new cases bring the total number of cumulative cases in Dallas County to 16,845 with 314 deaths.

The three most recent deaths include a Dallas man in his 30s, a Dallas man in his 40s and an Irving man in his 60s. All had an underlying health condition.

Hospitalizations in Dallas County are also up about 54% since June 1.

“We know that we’re seeing many more cases out in the community based on the fact that our hospitalizations have jumped a whopping 54% since June 1st. As I’ve said before, think of hospitalizations like the tip of the iceberg you see above the water,” Jenkins said. “And know that for that tip to grow by 54% since the beginning of this month, the iceberg below it must have grown exponentially.”

Tarrant County on Monday reported two new COVID-19 deaths -- a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s both from White Settlement.

The county has not yet released its number of new cases for Monday but on Sunday added 444 new cases.

Health officials blamed the surge on reopening efforts, people not wearing masks, lax social distancing practices, graduation ceremonies, demonstrations and people returning to work.

