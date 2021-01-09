Dallas County reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day for 1st time

article

Dallas County set a new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases after reporting more than 3,000 new cases for the first time on Saturday.

There were 3,194 new cases reported, along with 10 new deaths from the virus. There were 2,293 confirmed cases and 901 probable cases.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Saturday’s total was 350 more than the previous daily record.

He also said this is the second deadliest week for the coronavirus, and the positivity rate is at a new all-time high, at 31%.

Advertisement

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases