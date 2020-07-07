Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth day in a row

article

For the fifth day in a row, Dallas County is reporting more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,077 additional cases on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 28,131 and 410 deaths.

The most recent deaths include: a Dallas man in his 60s, a Mesquite man in his 60s, a DeSoto woman in her 70s, a Dallas man in his 70s, a Dallas woman in her 80s, a Desoto man in his 80s, a Mesquite man in his 90s, a DeSoto man in his 80s and a Mesquite man in his 90s.

Health officials say most of the new deaths did not have underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The county reported more than 756 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Monday, which is 100 more than the previous daily number of inpatient cases.

Advertisement

“It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to avoid crowds by staying home and staying safe and #WearAMask,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We will get through this together Dallas by ensuring that faith in science wins over the fear of the unknown, that prayer replaces panic, and sacrifice for the good of the community replaces our selfish desires. North Texas is a compassionate and resilient place and I’m proud of the response that I am seeing from our community each day. Please stay safe.”

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases