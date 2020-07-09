Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 7th straight day

For the seventh day in a row, Dallas County health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

There were 1,201 new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, along with 10 deaths.

This brings the county's totals to 30,361 cases and 436 deaths from the coronavirus.

The new deaths reported Thursday included a man in his 50s who lived in a Garland long-term care facility, a Dallas woman in her 60s, a Dallas man in his 60s, an Irving man in his 60s, a Sunnyvale woman in her 60s, two Dallas women in their 70s, a Garland woman in her 70s, a Dallas man in his 70s, and a man in his 90s who lived in a Dallas long-term care facility.

All had at least one underlying health condtion.

"Things will get worse before they get better and it’s up to all of us to wear our masks whenever around people outside of our own home," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted out.

